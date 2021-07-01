checkAd

BDP Acquires Pattern

- BDP expands on its comprehensive sports sector portfolio with the acquisition of architecture practice, Pattern

- Pattern designed two of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 stadia (the Education City Stadium and Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium) and is currently delivering Everton FC's new 52,000 seater stadium in Liverpool

- From 1st July 2021, Pattern will operate as BDP Pattern and founder Dipesh Patel becomes a Principal at BDP

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international, interdisciplinary design practice, BDP has strengthened its capabilities in the sports sector with the acquisition of global stadia design specialist, Pattern. It is the latest business to join BDP following the purchase of Toronto-based architecture practice, Quadrangle in 2019.

BDP's Chief Executive, John McManus, who oversaw the acquisition, said: "With the eyes of the world on Europe's finest football stadiums at the Euro2020 tournament, it is with great pleasure that we announce our new partnership with Pattern. It is a first-class practice with extensive experience in designing the best, large-scale sports stadia across the globe and as we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we are excited to bring the Pattern team into our continuous collective.

"Our international reach and interdisciplinary approach, combined with Pattern's stadia and arena design expertise creates a significant player in the global sports sector and will result in the creation of some of the world's most experiential and inspiring places to visit, watch and support the best sporting action."

Founded in 2009 by Dipesh Patel, Pattern developed an enviable portfolio of high-profile sports and entertainment projects. The firm successfully won a series of international competitions and major commissions in the Middle East, North and South America, Europe, China and the United Kingdom; most recently working with Everton Football club on its new 52,000-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Pattern's widespread experience complements the work completed by BDP at famous sporting venues including Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis Club, Aintree Racecourse and most recently gaining approval for the expansion of the Red Rose grandstand at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Pattern's 40-strong studio of architects, technologists, computational designers, and support staff will operate as BDP Pattern and continue under the direction of Dipesh Patel, who becomes a Principal at BDP.

