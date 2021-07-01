checkAd

Aurora Mobile Partners with Leading Land Freight Logistics Platform Haoyunbao APP to Empower Smart Trucking Experience

SHENZHEN, China, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd. (“Hefei Weitian”), a leading logistics information service provider. Aurora Mobile will help Hefei Weitian by providing Video-as-a-Service solutions ("JG VaaS") to boost user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao.

In China, about 80% of the trucking logistics industry is undertaken by independent truckers. They face a number of challenges such as insecure job environment, low shipping rates, long distance solo driving, limited access to emergency services and road rescue services. Designed to tackle these issues, the Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping payments, in addition to on-demand entertainment videos and provides trucking assistance and other useful information to drivers.

JG VaaS brings on-demand short entertainment videos to Haoyunbao users

The trucking logistics industry is typically characterized as solo truck driving over long distances. Long-haul truckers usually drive alone for a significant amount of time, so watching short videos has become their main source of recreation when they stop for breaks. Before the adoption of JG VaaS, Haoyunbao’s in-house team used to collect and upload videos for its users. However, this approach was inefficient as limited videos were available and required extensive manpower and resources. Other methods deployed also did not allow Haoyunbao to attain a library of diversified video content at reasonable costs.

The launch of JG VaaS has effectively addressed these pain points. Currently, JG VaaS has over 100,000 contracted content creators producing over 130 million high-quality short videos, and more than 200,000 daily updates. APPs like Haoyunbao, which was already equipped with video service capabilities but lacked high-quality video content, can easily connect to the JG VaaS API to access the huge amount of high-quality video resources. APPs without short video features can also allow users to watch videos on horizontal or vertical screens by installing JG VaaS SDK.

