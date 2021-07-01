checkAd

IGEA TO LAUNCH THE ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD.

IGEA TO LAUNCH THE ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD.

IGEA TO LAUNCH THE ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) todayannounced the launch of the all equity offer (the "Offer") to Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd.

According to the Offer, Blue Sky Natural Resources Shareholders will be entitled to receive 9 New IGEA Pharma Shares for every 1 Blue Sky Natural Resources Share held, irrespective of the relevant class of Blue Sky Natural Resources share held. Based on the Unaffected Price of CHF 0.60 per IGEA Pharma Share in the Reference Period, the Offer values the entire issued share capital of Blue Sky Natural Resources at approximately CHF 186 million. The Offer represents a value of 5.40 CHF (£ 4.22) per each Blue Sky Natural Resources Share.

Assuming that a maximum number of 309,600,000 New IGEA Pharma Shares are issued pursuant to the Offer, Blue Sky Natural Resources' shareholderswill hold New IGEA Pharma Shares representing approximately 92.5% per cent. of the enlarged share capital. The procedure for acceptance of the Offer is set out in the Offer Document.

The Offer is valid for a period of 21 days starting from the Announcement Date 30 June 2021, tothe First Closing Date21 July 2021.

A copy of the Offer, the Form of Acceptance and the information incorporated are published on the website of IGEA Pharma N.V. at https://www.igeapharma.nl/.
 

***

About IGEA
IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

