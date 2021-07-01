checkAd

Karo Pharma divests brand portfolio to Evolan Pharma

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 11:27  |  16   |   |   

Karo Pharma AB ("Karo") today announces the divestment of a portfolio consisting of 12 brands to Evolan Pharma AB ("Evolan"). The transaction is effective per today, July 1st, 2021.

HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisitions of recent years, Karo has carried out a strategic evaluation of its products in order to streamline and optimize its commercial portfolio. As an outcome of that evaluation, 12 brands (Citodon, Morfin Special, Sincon, Bamse, Oliva, Karbasal, Complete, Nazamer, Ferromax, Tussin, Samin and Conotrane) have been identified, which are not in line with our growth strategy. Subsequently, Karo has run a formal, competitive process in which several external parties have evaluated the portfolio. Karo is pleased to announce that this process is now completed and that we have found a new strong and very suitable owner for the portfolio in Evolan, a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on product development, sales, and marketing of pharmaceuticals.

The portfolio had a turnover of SEK 62 million in 2020 with a growth of -4% versus the previous year. The divestment completes the efforts to refine and optimize Karo's portfolio after the acquisitions done over the last few years.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +4673-501 76 20, christoffer.lorenzen@karopharma.com
Carl Lindgren, VP Business Development, +4676-002 60 22, carl.lindgren@karopharma.com

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma delivers smart choices for everyday healthcare. We own and commercialize branded, original over-the-counter products and prescription medicines. Our products are available in more than 60 countries, with Europe and the Nordic region as our core markets. Karo Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap.

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 11.00 CET on 1 July 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/karo-pharma/r/karo-pharma-divests-brand-portfolio-to-evolan-pharma,c3377931

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3377931/1439471.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Karo Pharma divests brand portfolio to Evolan Pharma Karo Pharma AB ("Karo") today announces the divestment of a portfolio consisting of 12 brands to Evolan Pharma AB ("Evolan"). The transaction is effective per today, July 1st, 2021. HUDDINGE, Sweden, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, ...
Increasing Demand for Assay Kits Spurring Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market: Future Market Insights
Maxeon Solar Technologies Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus