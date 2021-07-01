checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Jadon Sancho close to move to Manchester United

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract
Jadon Sancho close to move to Manchester United

01-Jul-2021 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The player Jadon Sancho ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Manchester United Football Club Limited ("Manchester United"). This is the today's agreement of both clubs and the player in principle. Upon realization of this transfer Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 85.0 m. EUR.

The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).

With the realization of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2021/2022 financial year in the amount of approx. 56.0 m. EUR.

Dortmund, 01.07.2021

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

01-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1214394

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1214394  01-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

