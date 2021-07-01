DGAP-Adhoc Jadon Sancho close to move to Manchester United
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract
The player Jadon Sancho ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Manchester United Football Club Limited ("Manchester United"). This is the today's agreement of both clubs and the player in principle. Upon realization of this transfer Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer compensation in the amount of 85.0 m. EUR.
The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed. Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS).
With the realization of this transfer business, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2021/2022 financial year in the amount of approx. 56.0 m. EUR.
Dortmund, 01.07.2021
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH
|
