MS Polymers Market worth $1.9 Billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "MS Polymers Market by Type (SMP, SPUR), Application (Adhesives & Sealant, Coatings), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size for MS Polymers is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 1.9 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Growing demand for MS Polymers in manufacturing adhesives & sealants and environmental regulations in North America & Europe are the key driving factors for the market.

Electronics is the fastest-growing segment of the overall MS Polymers market.

Electronics is the fastest-growing segment of the overall MS Polymers market. In the electronics industry, MS Polymers adhesives find applications in solder resist, heat dissipation/temperature management, electrical conductivity, encapsulation, bonding and strengthening of components for printed circuit boards, electrical insulation assembly of electronic devices, and sealing of electronic devices. MS Polymers-based adhesives offer a high level of flexibility and unique benefits.  The flexibility combined with low shrinkage makes them ideal for bonding thin substrates with no read-through. They are also suitable for potting electronics without exerting stress on sensitive components.

APAC is the largest MS Polymers market during the forecast period.

APAC accounts for the largest share of the MS Polymers adhesives market in the region. The MS Polymers market in the region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026, in terms of value, owing to the growing automotive and aerospace industry in China, the increasing demand for electric vehicles, and the shifting focus toward eco-friendly adhesives & sealants manufactured using MS Polymers.

