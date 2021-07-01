Update on regulatory approvals relating to the voluntary tender offer for Sbanken ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, INTO OR WITHIN CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Reference is made to the offer document dated 23 April 2021 (the "Offer Document") and subsequent stock exchange announcements for the recommended voluntary offer by DNB Bank ASA (the "Offeror") to acquire all outstanding shares (the "Shares") in Sbanken ASA (the "Company") not already owned by the Offeror (the "Offer").

As announced on 17 June 2021 the Offeror received acceptances of the Offer for Shares representing approximately 81.3% of the outstanding Shares and votes in the Company. In addition, the Offeror holds Shares representing approximately 9.9% of the shares and votes in the Company. Following settlement of the Offer, the Offeror will accordingly hold Shares in the Company constituting approximately 91.2% of the shares and votes in the Company.

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance (Nw. Finansdepartementet) has today approved the Offeror’s contemplated acquisition of the Company subsequent to a recommendation from the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw: Finanstilsynet), as further described in Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document. This implies that the only remaining regulatory approval for completion of the Offer is receipt of necessary approvals from the Norwegian Competition Authorities, as announced on 24 June 2021.

Settlement of the Offer shall take place no later than ten (10) business days after the date on which the Offeror has announced that the remaining parts of the closing conditions for the Offer relating to “Regulatory Approvals”, as described in the Offer Document, have been fulfilled or waived by the Offeror. See Section 3.4 (Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document for further information.

For questions regarding settlement procedures, please contact the receiving agent for the Offer, DNB Bank ASA, Registrars Department, e-mail: retail@dnb.no.

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is acting as financial advisor to the Offeror. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS is the legal advisor to the Offeror in connection with the Offer. Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial advisor and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offer.