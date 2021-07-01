checkAd

Insulet to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on August 5, 2021 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (844) 831-3022 for domestic callers or (315) 625-6887 for international callers, passcode is 1592280.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.21
Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Pivotal Studies Demonstrate Improved Outcomes Across the Lifespan from Ages 2 to 70 years
24.06.21
Insulet to Present New Clinical Data for Preschool Children and Adults using the Omnipod 5 System