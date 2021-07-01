checkAd

Forum Energy Technologies Announces Appointment of Dr. Emily Reichert, Ph.D., CEO of Greentown Labs, to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 12:01  |  38   |   |   

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced the appointment of Dr. Emily Reichert, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Reichert will also serve as a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee. In connection with Dr. Reichert’s appointment, the Board increased its size to eight directors.

Dr. Reichert currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest climate tech startup incubator. She has led the rapid growth of Greentown Labs into a global center for climate tech solutions innovation. Based in Boston, MA, Greentown Labs recently opened its second incubator hub in Houston, TX. Dr. Reichert earned her doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and Masters of Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Sloan School of Management where she also served as a Sloan Fellow in Innovation and Global Leadership.

Cris Gaut, FET’s Chairman of the Board, remarked, “I am pleased to welcome Dr. Reichert to FET’s Board as an independent director. Her significant wealth of experience with the development and commercialization of clean technology will have an immediate beneficial impact. FET is focused on the development of energy products and technologies, including those that reduce GHG emissions and support clean energy. Nearly 10% of FET’s revenue currently comes from non-oil and gas related products, and we are committed to expanding our strategic focus on sustainable and new energy products and technologies. Dr. Reichert’s appointment will accelerate this strategic market expansion for FET.”

Dr. Reichert stated, “FET’s leadership recognizes both the challenge and opportunity to be seized in the global energy transition that is already underway. I join FET’s Board of Directors to help demonstrate that companies serving the traditional energy industry can profitably transition to a decarbonized future. As founding CEO of Greentown Labs, I am excited to share my experience and insights from a decade of supporting entrepreneurs drive clean energy solutions to market.”

FET (Forum Energy Technologies) is a global company, serving the oil, natural gas, industrial and renewable energy industries. FET provides value added solutions that increase the safety and efficiency of energy exploration and production. We are an environmentally and socially responsible company headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing, distribution and service facilities strategically located throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Forum Energy Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forum Energy Technologies Announces Appointment of Dr. Emily Reichert, Ph.D., CEO of Greentown Labs, to Its Board of Directors Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) today announced the appointment of Dr. Emily Reichert, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Reichert will also serve as a member of the Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee. In connection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic