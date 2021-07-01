MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech

$5.1 billion cash and stock transaction combines capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry to enable next-generation advanced electronics





Accelerates interconnect solutions for customers to address increasing miniaturization demands that enables integration of chips to devices





Recurring consumables portfolio for leading edge devices





$50 million in annualized cost synergies expected within 18 to 36 months





Transaction expected to be accretive to Non-GAAP net earnings per share within the first year

ANDOVER, Mass. and BERLIN, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, and Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) (”Atotech”), a leading process chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Atotech for $16.20 in cash and 0.0552 of a share of MKS common stock for each Atotech common share. The equity value of the transaction is $5.1 billion and the enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $6.5 billion.

The transaction will result in pro forma annual revenue of $3.8 billion1 and is expected to be accretive to MKS’ Non-GAAP net earnings per share within the first year and additive to MKS’ free cash flow. MKS expects to realize $50 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 to 36 months.

“Together, MKS and Atotech will be uniquely positioned to drive faster, better solutions and innovations for customers in advanced electronics,” said MKS President and CEO John T.C. Lee. “By combining leading capabilities in lasers, optics, motion and process chemistry, the combined company will optimize the PCB Interconnect, a significant enabling point of next-generation advanced electronics that represents the next frontier for miniaturization and complexity. We anticipate the addition of Atotech will position MKS to enable roadmaps for future generations of advanced electronics devices. The acquisition of Atotech also provides MKS with a recurring revenue stream from a consumables portfolio for leading-edge devices, with meaningful scale and potential on which to build.”