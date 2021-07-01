Oyster Point Pharma Announces Preclinical Data Highlighting Potent Activity of OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) Against SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Variants

Administration of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray to non-human primates was observed to inhibit viral replication in the nose within 24 hours of infectious SARS-CoV-2 challenge with absence of subgenomic RNA at Day 3 and Day 5 post-challenge





PRINCETON, N.J., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced preclinical data in non-human primates and in vitro models evaluating OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray against SARS-CoV-2 and the alpha and beta variants, the viruses that cause COVID-19 disease. Administration of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray, a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, protected rhesus macaques against SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection. The results were published on the preprint server bioRxiv ( https://biorxiv.org/cgi/content/short/2021.06.29.450426v1 ).

“We believe this is the first in vivo and in vitro data illustrating a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonists’ potential to inhibit viral entry and disrupt replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and variants,” said Jeffrey Nau, PhD, MMS, president and CEO of Oyster Point. “We believe that OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray has the potential to complement the current global vaccination strategy and prevent infection and reduce transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with a mechanism of action that may have broad activity across multiple variants.”

On Day 1, using a viral infection model and following two administrations of 100 µl of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray (0.6 mg/ml varenicline) into each nostril, animals were challenged with a very high viral inoculum (approximately 70 thousand plaque-forming units) of active SARS-CoV-2, via both intranasal (nose) and intratracheal (lung) routes. Animals then received two additional administrations of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray into each nostril on Day 1, followed by four times daily for the following four days. Administration of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray resulted in inhibition of cellular entry and replication of SARS-CoV-2, illustrated by a decrease of detectable SARS-CoV-2 subgenomic RNA (sgRNA) by approximately 2 logs compared to controls with complete absence in all animals at 3 days and 5 days post-challenge. In control animals treated with the same lot of virus inoculum, nasal swabs reached a peak of approximately 10 million SARS-CoV-2 sgRNA copies within two days of viral challenge and were present throughout the course of the study. The absence of sgRNA indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 virus had not significantly infected nasal mucosa cells to start the transcription process of building new infectious virions. The absence of sgRNA following this very high viral inoculum also suggests the possibility of transmission may be substantially reduced after treatment with OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray.