GBT Evaluating Hybrid Frequency Solutions For Its Long-Range Radio System

Guided by rules of physics, the lower the frequency is, the greater distance it can travel, yet low frequencies are sensitive to other issues. VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) radio waves travel in LOS (“Line-of-Sight"), which defines their maximum communication range. High frequency (HF) radio communications can reach beyond line of sight by using the ionosphere to refract radio signals back to earth.

GBT is now conducting a hybrid-evaluation and testing to combine the two frequency’s ranges to achieve better coverage. The combination of HF and VHF/UHF radio, controlled by AI software, has the potential to provide an efficient and reliable solution for voice and data signals without relying on any supporting infrastructure. Each system’s unit will include electronics to convert between HF/VHF wave length using AI control software will be performing a seamless transition between bands. A typical setup is aimed to enable a worldwide communication via mobile, base and repeater units. Infinia radio system (internal project name) is targeted to facilitate communication to and within remote locations. GBT will evaluate this type of technology for a wide variety of possible applications, among them are remote tracking, tactical and emergency services.

"We are now evaluating an inter-band radio solution for a long range, remote area communication. This type of radio technology once developed can potentially be an essential for military, medical and emergency services. Particularly in remote areas where traditional communication infrastructure is not available. A neural network-based control software combines these two frequencies bands, creating a possible solution to enable an efficient, reliable and long-range voice and data communication. In addition, using our AI empowered inter-band methodology will increase the signal’s security and privacy. We plan to conduct massive evaluation of this type of technology during the next few months targeting remote locations, secured, reliable Long-Range communication.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.