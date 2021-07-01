Arcutis Provides Update on Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating ARQ-252 Cream as a Potential Treatment for Vitiligo

As previously announced, the Phase 2b chronic hand eczema study did not meet its primary endpoint, with none of the ARQ-252 arms achieving statistical significance versus vehicle. Further analyses of that study pointed toward inadequate local drug delivery to the skin as a key driver of the lack of efficacy.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), today announced its decision to terminate the recently initiated Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating ARQ-252, a topical small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), as a potential treatment for vitiligo (ARQ-252-213). Arcutis’ decision is based on further analyses of the ARQ-252 drug formulation used in both this vitiligo study and the recently completed Phase 2b study evaluating ARQ-252 for the treatment of chronic hand eczema (ARQ-252-205).

“While we are disappointed to terminate this vitiligo study, we believe topical JAK inhibition remains a promising strategy for the treatment of both chronic hand eczema and vitiligo, and that ARQ-252 has potential as a new treatment for both diseases. Published clinical data for other topical JAK inhibitors have shown encouraging results in both indications. Furthermore, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in ARQ-252 -- SHR0302 -- is a potent and highly selective JAK1 inhibitor that has demonstrated efficacy and safety as an investigational oral formulation in other inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Chief Medical Officer of Arcutis. “We have already made good progress in reformulating ARQ-252 to potentially deliver much more active drug to targets in the skin and hope to re-enter the clinic with this reformulated version in the not-too-distant future. We want to thank the patients and investigators in the vitiligo study for their participation.”

The vitiligo study is not being terminated for any safety or tolerability reasons. ARQ-252 has been safe and well-tolerated, and no unexpected safety concerns have been identified.

About ARQ-252

ARQ-252 is a small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1). Many inflammatory cytokines and other signaling molecules rely on the JAK pathway, and specifically JAK1, which plays a central role in immune system function. Inhibition of JAK1 has been shown to treat a range of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and atopic dermatitis. The Company believes that due to its high selectivity for JAK1 over JAK2, ARQ-252 has the potential to effectively treat inflammatory diseases without causing the hematopoietic adverse effects typically associated with JAK2 inhibition. In 2018, Arcutis exclusively licensed the active pharmaceutical ingredient in ARQ-252 for all topical dermatological uses in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada from Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. of China. In mid-2019, Hengrui completed a Phase 2b study in rheumatoid arthritis that used the same active pharmaceutical ingredient as in ARQ-252 but dosed orally. The results confirmed that this active pharmaceutical ingredient is a highly potent inhibitor of JAK1 based on the drug’s impact on rheumatoid arthritis, and was generally well tolerated at exposures well above those expected with topical administration of ARQ-252 in patients with chronic hand eczema. In 2020, Reistone Biopharma, a subsidiary of Hengrui, announced positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the oral version of the active ingredient in ARQ-252 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Reistone Biopharma is also studying the oral formulation as a potential treatment for alopecia areata, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis.