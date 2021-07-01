checkAd

NewAge, Inc., Honored by Hermes Awards for Its Direct-to-Consumer and Social Media Marketing

Five-time award winner for excellence in the social media, social campaigns and advertising, and its development of the NewAge Share app

DENVER, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, today announced that NewAge, Inc. has been honored as a five-time award winner in both direct-to-consumer marketing and corporate image categories in the Hermes Creative Awards Competition.

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges and awards for outstanding achievement and service to the profession. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

NewAge, Inc. was awarded the highest honors for its creative social media campaign and design work in Interactive Social Media for its Icon Social Series and also won in the Interactive Media category for its NewAge Share App.

In the Interactive Social Media Campaign category, New Age’s Lucim brand was honored for its Mother’s Day Social Series. NewAge also won awards for its Lucim Sunscreen Social Series that it launched in China earlier this year, and its Lucim Skincare Social Series. The Lucim brand continues to gain notoriety, was recently highlighted in Italian Vogue, and was also recognized by the Good Face Project as being some of the highest quality, clean, non-toxic skincare available worldwide.

More than 6,000 entries were received for the Hermes Creative Awards 2021 competition, with NewAge being one of leading award recipients recognized with 5 awards. Karima McDaniel, VP of Marketing at NewAge commented, “Our direct/social selling business experienced a year-over-year sales increase of 128% last year. We continue to lead the evolution of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) industry with leading tools, content, and technology for our more than 400,000 brand partners and customers across more than 50 countries. This achievement highlights our dedication to leading the industry and the social selling revolution by providing award-winning content for our Brand Partners and consumers. We are honored to be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards and believe we are well on our way to achieving our vision of becoming the world’s leading social selling and distribution company.”

