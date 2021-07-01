checkAd

GWM Holds the 8th Technology Festival and Officially Released Its 2025 Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 12:05  |  21   |   |   

BAODING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "GWM 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference and the 8th Technology Festival Opening Ceremony" was grandly held in Baoding HAVAL Technical Center on June 28th. GWM officially launched its 2025 strategy, which aims to achieve its annual global sales of 4 million vehicles by 2025, of which 80% are new energy vehicles, with operating revenue exceeding 600 billion CNY, and is expected to invest up to 100 billion CNY in R&D.

Jack Wei , Chairman of GWM

Jack Wei, Chairman of GWM, said at the conference, "The only way for Chinese auto brands to surpass our competitors in the real sense is to magnify their own advantages in a quick manner in the next three to five years to lead in the field of new energy and intelligence. Moreover, the opportunity for Chinese automobile brands knocks only once. "

In the future, GWM will push hard for comprehensive and thorough innovation and change, and continuously build competitiveness to take the lead in the new field and promote transformation of GWM into a global technology-driven mobility company on the basis of the new positioning of "global layout", "large investment in R&D", "great change of enterprise" and "user-centered operation".

In order to "win China and go global", GWM not only lays out global R&D, production and sales, but also keeps deepening the globalization of brand, technology and talents. GWM aims to sell 4 million vehicles across the world by 2025. New energy vehicle sales will account for 80% of the total sales, with operating revenue exceeding 600 billion CNY. In the next 5 years, its total R&D investment will be up to 100 billion CNY to ensure its technological predominance in creating greener, smarter and safer products for global users. Additionally, GWM will enlarge its pool of global R&D talents. By 2023, its global R&D personnel will exceed 30,000, including 10,000 software development talents.

Through the "great change of enterprise", GWM will practice its concept of "user-centered" service in real sense to build a brand-new value system in which the enterprise and users operate together through the innovative "user-centered operation" of all aspects and the whole field. GWM will rely on the industrial Internet to deepen the user operation mode of consumer to business (C2B); build a new business model of "products +software+ services" to share fruitful results and achieve win-win situation with users through co-creation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1555947/Jack_Wei_Chairman_of_GWM.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GWM Holds the 8th Technology Festival and Officially Released Its 2025 Strategy BAODING, China, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "GWM 2025 Strategy Global Launch Conference and the 8th Technology Festival Opening Ceremony" was grandly held in Baoding HAVAL Technical Center on June 28th. GWM officially launched its 2025 strategy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thailand BOI Approves Enhanced Incentives to Promote R&D and HRD, and to Attract Semiconductor ...
Future Market Insights' 400 Pages High-Speed Steel Market Survey Identifies Increasing Automotive ...
Control Risks announces strategic investment in Geospark Analytics, harnessing the power of ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Global Fire and Life Safety Engineering Leader Jensen Hughes Acquires Italy-Based Fire Protection ...
Freight Brokerage Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 85660 Million By 2026 At A Cagr Of 5.2% - ...
HCL named 'Partner of the Year' at Finastra's annual Partner Day
Postoperative Pain Market to Rising Steadily at a 7.93% CAGR Owing to Growing Number of Surgeries, ...
Increasing Demand for Assay Kits Spurring Growth in the Allergy Diagnostics Market: Future Market Insights
Westinghouse Milestone Advances Nuclear In Poland
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
Endo's Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) Data to Be Presented at Cosmetic Bootcamp ...
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Fire Resistant Fabrics Market worth $4.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Aircraft Refurbishing Market Surging at 5.5% CAGR; Rising Demand for Modification of Aircraft Driving Growth: Future Market Insights Study
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus