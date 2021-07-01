checkAd

Enterome to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTEROME SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs based on its unique ability to de-code molecular interactions in the gut microbiome impacting human health, today announces that Pierre Belichard, CEO, will present an overview of the Company and take part in 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors at the following conferences:

  • BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference: August 9-10
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: September 13-14

Contacts:

Enterome
Marine Perrier
Head of External Communications and Investor Relations
investorrelations@enterome.com

Media Relations

Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Tel. +44 207 638 9571
enterome@medistrava.com

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs based on its unique ability to de-code molecular interactions in the gut microbiome impacting human health. Enterome's success is based on its unique ability to identify small proteins and peptides ("effectors") from gut bacteria that can deliver a therapeutic benefit in humans.

Enterome is leveraging this unique ability to develop two highly promising pipelines of clinical and pre-clinical candidates with a focus on cancer, inflammatory and metabolic diseases:

OncoMimics: innovative, off-the-shelf, microbiome peptide powered cancer vaccines (EO2401, EO2463). EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin B-cell lymphomas.

EndoMimics: a new generation of biologics targeting inflammatory diseases (EM101) and metabolic diseases such as Type 2 diabetes.

These pipelines have been created using Enterome's highly efficient proprietary drug discovery platform that uses machine learning and lab assays to interrogate and decode the world's largest database of gut bacterial proteins, a unique source of novel precision drugs.

In addition, Enterome's clinical candidate Sibofimloc (also referred to as TAK-018) is advancing through Phase 2 clinical trials in Crohn's disease. Sibofimloc has been partnered with Takeda globally, with Enterome retaining a significant profit share in the US. 

Enterome is headquartered in Paris (France) and is backed by leading venture capital investors.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com




