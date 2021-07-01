Hamburg (ots) - Germany's largest news agency, the German Press Agency (dpa), has successfully completed the 2020 financial year. In a difficult market environment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the core company, Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH, succeeded in increasing revenue to 93.9 million euros (2019: 93.0 million). Its profit amounted to 1.6 million euros (2019: 1.3 million). The dpa group with its subsidiaries and holdings has also shown positive growth for 2020, with group revenue increasing to 143.9 million euros (2019: 142.5 million). These figures were announced by dpa today at its 72nd shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.

"It makes me proud that together with our employees we managed to keep dpa in safe waters during the coronavirus crisis," says dpa's CEO Peter Kropsch. "The months of the pandemic were marked by a spirit of cooperation. Particularly with regard to our shareholders and customers. This underscores the great importance of the dpa joint venture in times of crisis," Peter Kropsch continues.

The agency's strategic activities focused on the expansion of the dpa marketplace and the increasing use of the dpa ID. The agency and its customers have constantly moved closer together during this process. As part of its marketplace strategy, dpa is investing intensively in the areas of networking, cooperation, and data intelligence as the key drivers of the digital transformation. Already, around 17,000 media professionals and communications experts use the overarching dpa ID to work with the agency's services and its partner companies.



In the past fiscal year, dpa succeeded in reflecting the media shift in its new, contemporary pricing model and in establishing a successful billing model for digital reach. The customer base using this model is growing continuously. In this way the agency is adapting to the ongoing transformation on the part of its customers, whose digital revenues are taking up an ever larger share of the overall business.



"During the months of the pandemic, dpa fulfilled its core mission at all times: reliably supplying the media with independent and verified news," says Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann. "We also launched innovation projects. These include our new podcast offerings for Spotify and OMS as well as the dpa-Audio Hub, our new audio archive for customers. And with the integration of TeleNewsNetwork as dpa's video unit, we have completed our offering with TV-enabled moving images," Sven Gösmann continues.



