Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis - Phase 3 ENSURE Program in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) Comprises Twin Studies Evaluating Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of IMU-838 Versus Placebo, Intended to Provide Straightforward Path to Regulatory Approval -

- Supportive Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), Designed to Corroborate IMU-838's Neuroprotective Potential and Support Differentiated Profile -

- Company Expects Initiation of Both ENSURE and CALLIPER in the Second Half of 2021 -

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the phase 3 ENSURE program of lead asset IMU-838, the company's selective oral DHODH inhibitor, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). In addition, the FDA also cleared the company's separate IND application for the supportive phase 2 CALLIPER trial of IMU-838 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS).

The ENSURE program comprises two multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of IMU-838 versus placebo in RRMS patients. Based on IMU-838's robust activity in preventing lesion formation in the company's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in RRMS, the strong and consistent correlation observed between lesion formation and clinical relapse in third-party clinical trials, and the drug's robust safety profile to date, Immunic believes that this phase 3 program provides a simple and straightforward path towards potential regulatory approval of IMU-838 in RRMS.