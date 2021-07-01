checkAd

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.07.2021, 12:30  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Study
Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

01.07.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

- Phase 3 ENSURE Program in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) Comprises Twin Studies Evaluating Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of IMU-838 Versus Placebo, Intended to Provide Straightforward Path to Regulatory Approval -

- Supportive Phase 2 CALLIPER Trial in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PMS), Designed to Corroborate IMU-838's Neuroprotective Potential and Support Differentiated Profile -

- Company Expects Initiation of Both ENSURE and CALLIPER in the Second Half of 2021 -

- Conference Call and Webcast to be Held July 1, 2021 at 8:00 am ET -

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing best-in-class, oral therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the phase 3 ENSURE program of lead asset IMU-838, the company's selective oral DHODH inhibitor, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). In addition, the FDA also cleared the company's separate IND application for the supportive phase 2 CALLIPER trial of IMU-838 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS).

The ENSURE program comprises two multicenter, randomized, double-blind phase 3 trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of IMU-838 versus placebo in RRMS patients. Based on IMU-838's robust activity in preventing lesion formation in the company's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial in RRMS, the strong and consistent correlation observed between lesion formation and clinical relapse in third-party clinical trials, and the drug's robust safety profile to date, Immunic believes that this phase 3 program provides a simple and straightforward path towards potential regulatory approval of IMU-838 in RRMS.

Seite 1 von 8



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc. / Key word(s): Study Immunic, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance to Begin IMU-838 Phase 3 ENSURE Studies in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis and Phase 2 CALLIPER Study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis 01.07.2021 / 12:30 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Vertriebs-Vertrag unterzeichnet, zielt auf Beton-Branche in Neuseeland ab
Allgeier SE: IT- und Software-Services-Gruppe schärft mit der Akquisition der it-novum GmbH ihr Profil für ...
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger nimmt erfolgreich CHF 80 Millionen aus Privatplatzierung von neuen Aktien und EUR 145 ...
Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. mit Ergebnissen aus satellitengestützten Vermessungsaktivitäten
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...