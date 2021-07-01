SolarWinds Recognized for IT Operations Management Products and Industry Achievements in First Half of 2021

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from customers, IT professionals, and industry leaders for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the first half of 2021.

"Throughout the last six months, our teams across all departments have worked tirelessly to support our customers, assist in securing the safety of their environments, and ensure the integrity of our products," said Rohini Kasturi, Chief Product Officer, SolarWinds. "In light of their efforts, we’re grateful to have our company and products acknowledged by our loyal customers as well as some of the industry's most coveted awards. These achievements help continue our momentum to be a best-in-class provider of powerful, affordable, and secure IT operations management solutions.”