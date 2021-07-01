SolarWinds Recognized for IT Operations Management Products and Industry Achievements in First Half of 2021
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has received recognition from customers, IT professionals, and industry leaders for its IT operations management products and corporate achievements in the first half of 2021.
"Throughout the last six months, our teams across all departments have worked tirelessly to support our customers, assist in securing the safety of their environments, and ensure the integrity of our products," said Rohini Kasturi, Chief Product Officer, SolarWinds. "In light of their efforts, we’re grateful to have our company and products acknowledged by our loyal customers as well as some of the industry's most coveted awards. These achievements help continue our momentum to be a best-in-class provider of powerful, affordable, and secure IT operations management solutions.”
SolarWinds User Awards:
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products and are based entirely on customer feedback. TrustRadius named nine SolarWinds ITOM products across 13 categories as 2021 Top Rated award winners.
- SolarWinds AppOptics for Application Performance Management
- SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) and SQL Sentry for Database Performance Monitoring and SQL Server Performance Monitoring
- SolarWinds IP Address Manager (IPAM) for IP Address Management
- SolarWinds NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) for Network Traffic Analysis
- SolarWinds Network Configuration Manager (NCM) for Network Diagnostics and Network Monitoring
- SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor (NPM) for Network Monitoring and Network Performance Monitoring
- SolarWinds Server & Application Monitor (SAM) for Application Performance Management and System Monitoring
- SolarWinds Service Desk for IT Asset Management and ITSM
- SolarWinds Virtualization Manager (VMAN) for Virtualization Management
Digital.com is an online publication that helps small business owners find the right tools to take their business to the next level. It reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or optimizing a small business website or online marketplace. Using its proprietary sentiment analysis algorithm across social media platforms, it gathers and analyzes data at scale. The following 11 SolarWinds ITOM products were highlighted in 15 categories:
