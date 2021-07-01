checkAd

Chart Industries Acquires L.A. Turbine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
ATLANTA, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS) today announced the acquisition of L.A. Turbine (“LAT” or “L.A. Turbine”) for $80 million in cash (subject to certain customary adjustments).   L.A. Turbine is a global leader in turboexpander design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and testing process for new and aftermarket equipment, with significant in-house engineering expertise.

Expanders are utilized in the following Chart offerings, and with LAT in the Chart portfolio, we now can offer a more comprehensive “one stop shop” solution and provide more options for our customers in these applications:

  • Hydrogen & helium liquefaction
  • Carbon capture and energy storage
  • Industrial gas
  • Natural gas processing
  • Small-scale LNG plants
  • Propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plants
  • Heavy hydrocarbon removal process for LNG plants
  • Petrochemical

This acquisition aligns with our inorganic investment principles and contributes to our financial growth and strength through expanded revenue and profit. LAT’s capabilities are a natural fit and deliver a competitive point of differentiation for Chart. There is a very unique expander required for hydrogen and helium liquefaction which is difficult to obtain in the market due to a limited number of companies like LAT that are capable of designing and producing it. Further, within the last three years, the other qualified suppliers have been acquired by companies that only use their hydrogen and helium turboexpanders for in-house dedicated purposes (i.e. discontinuing sales to third parties). These very specialized expanders are difficult to design and produce as they require very high efficiency, in some cases oil free machines, foil bearings for plants producing 10 tons per day and smaller, and magnetic bearings for larger helium and hydrogen liquefaction plants. Plus, this part of the liquefier is one of the longest lead-time items at one to two years depending on the configuration. L.A. Turbine has these capabilities in-house and our ownership of these capabilities will further position us to win liquefaction projects and deliver them in significantly shorter timeframes, a further differentiator in the expanding liquefaction market.

