Affimed Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Operational Progress

“As we continue to build momentum with our clinical programs, we see growing interest in the important work that we are doing in the emerging field of innate immuno-oncology. We published clinical data for AFM13 that is supporting our three-pronged development strategy of our ICE as monotherapy, in combination with NK cells and in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor,” said Dr. Adi Hoess, CEO of Affimed. “Over the next several months, we have a number of value-creating events on AFM13, AFM24, where we expect to initiate several clinical studies, and AFM28, and are allocating capital across our portfolio to develop multiple opportunities for shareholder value creation.”

HEIDELBERG, Germany, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on clinical and corporate progress.

Clinical Stage Program Updates

AFM13 (CD30/CD16A)

Affimed is continuing to recruit patients in the REDIRECT study (AFM13-202) after reporting positive results from the preplanned interim futility analysis in March 2021; the trial combined the high- and low-CD30 expressing cohorts into one. Affimed expects to complete enrollment in the study in the first half of 2022. REDIRECT is a phase 2, registration-directed study of AFM13 as monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

Affimed reported all three dose escalation cohorts in the investigator sponsored trial (IST) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center of AFM13 precomplexed with natural killer (NK) cells (AFM13-104) are now fully enrolled. The study is evaluating increasing doses of cord-blood derived NK cells pre-complexed with AFM13 followed by three weekly infusions of AFM13 monotherapy in patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas.

Preclinical data published in Clinical Cancer Research support the therapeutic potential of AFM13, demonstrating that AFM13 in combination with NK cells improved tumor recognition and enhanced tumor cell killing in vitro and in vivo compared to NK cells alone. This data supported the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ongoing phase 1 clinical study of AFM13 pre-complexed with NK cells.



AFM24 (EGFR/CD16A)

AFM24-101, the phase 1/2a clinical trial of AFM24, the EGFR/CD16A targeted ICE for patients with EGFR-expressing solid tumors, completed dose cohort 5 (320 mg) and patients are currently being enrolled and treated in dose cohort 6 (480 mg). Affimed expects to determine the recommended phase 2 dose and initiate dose expansion cohorts in the second half of 2021.

The phase 1/2a combination study of AFM24 with NKGen Biotech’s autologous NK cell therapy, SNK01, a first-in-human proof of concept trial with EGFR-expressing solid tumors is on track to start in the second half of 2021.

The phase 1/2a combination study of AFM24 with the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (Tecentriq) with EGFR-expressing solid tumors is on track to start in the second half of 2021.



Preclinical and Partnered Programs

Affimed expects to disclose the target of its preclinical asset AFM28 and publish initial preclinical data in the second half of 2021. The company remains on track to file an IND application for AFM28 in the first half of 2022.

Genentech has completed the dose escalation portion of the phase 1 study of RO7297089 (anti-BCMA/CD16A). No dose limiting toxicities were observed during the study. However, due to broader portfolio considerations, Genentech decided to stop the phase 1 study of RO7297089. The decision does not impact the development of other targets pursuant to the collaboration agreement with Genentech.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

(Figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and 2020 are unaudited.)

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled €240.7 million compared to €146.9 million on December 31, 2020. Based on its current operating plan and assumptions, Affimed anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents will support operations into the second half of 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was €16.0 million compared to €16.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was €11.7 million compared with €5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Revenue predominately relates to the Genentech and Roivant collaborations.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, remained flat at €11.4 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses increased 27.3% from €3.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to €4.5 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase relates largely to higher personnel expenses, higher premiums for our Directors and Officers liability insurance and higher legal and consulting expenses.

Net finance income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increased by 242% from €1.6 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, to €5.5 million. This increase is largely due to foreign exchange gains related to assets denominated in U.S. dollars as a result of the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the Euro during the quarter.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was €1.4 million, or €0.01 per common share compared with a net loss of €8.3 million, or loss €0.11 per common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The weighted number of common shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was 116.2 million.

Additional information regarding these results will be included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2021 of Affimed’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Note on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Affimed prepares and reports consolidated financial statements and financial information in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. None of the financial statements were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States. Affimed maintains its books and records in Euro.

About Affimed N.V.

AFFIMED N.V. Unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income / (loss) (in € thousand) For the three-months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue 11,659 5,135 Other income – net 147 (57 ) Research and development expenses (11,405 ) (11,449 ) General and administrative expenses (4,486 ) (3,525 ) Operating loss (4,085 ) (9,896 ) Finance income / (costs) – net 5,499 1,607 Income / (loss) before tax 1,414 (8,289 ) Income taxes (2 ) 0 Income / (loss) for the period 1,412

(8,289 )



Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity investments at fair value OCI - net change in fair value (1,253 ) 81

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

(1,253

)

81

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

159

(8,208

) Earnings / (loss) per share in € per share

0.01 (0.11 ) (undiluted = diluted) Weighted number of common shares outstanding 116,204,455 76,249,901













Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position

(in € thousand) March 31, 2021

(unaudited) December 31, 2020

ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 1,688 1,718 Leasehold improvements and equipment 3,030 2,226 Long term financial assets 18,789 20,042 Right-of-use assets 1,151 940 24,658 24,926 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 240,672 146,854 Trade and other receivables 4,173 2,439 Inventories 435 246 Other assets 648 1,260 245,928 150,799

TOTAL ASSETS

270,586

175,725 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Issued capital 1,190 983 Capital reserves 441,644 345,164 Fair value reserves 467 1,720 Accumulated deficit (274,462 ) (275,874 ) Total equity 168,839 71,993 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 9,979 231 Contract liabilities 28,550 35,992 Lease liabilities 686 482 Total non-current liabilities 39,215 36,705 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10,974 11,394 Borrowings 92 92 Lease liabilities 546 492 Contract liabilities 50,920 55,049 Total current liabilities 62,532 67,027 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 270,586 175,725













Unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows (in € thousand) For the three months ended March 31, Cash flow from operating activities 2021 2020 Income / (loss) for the period 1,412 (8,289 ) Adjustments for the period: - Income taxes 2 0 - Depreciation and amortization 331 280 - Share based payments 1,109 727 - Finance income / costs - net (5,499 ) (1,607 ) (2,645 ) (8,889 ) Change in trade and other receivables (1,735 ) (750 ) Change in inventories (189 ) (41 ) Change in other assets 411 0 Change in trade, other payables, provisions and contract liabilities (11,822 ) (6,999 ) Cash used in operating activities (15,980 ) (16,679 ) Interest received 0 160 Paid interest (50 ) (28 ) Paid income tax (2 ) 0 Net cash used in operating activities (16,032 ) (16,547 ) Cash flow from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (4 ) (2 ) Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (962 ) (20 ) Cash received from maturity of financial assets 0 3,736 Net cash used for investing activities (966 ) 3,714 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issue of common shares 101,860 0 Transaction costs related to issue of common shares (6,350 ) 0 Proceeds from borrowings 10,000 0 Transaction costs related to borrowings (201 ) 0 Repayment of lease liabilities (92 ) (128 ) Repayment of borrowings (23 ) (773 ) Cash flow from financing activities 105,194 (901 )



Exchange-rate related changes of cash and cash equivalents



5,622



1,265 Net changes to cash and cash equivalents 88,196 (13,734 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 146,854 95,234 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 240,672 82,765











