Berlin (ots) - African German young leaders programme launched/ fostering

cross-border economic cooperation and the development of new business ideas /

Application deadline 15 August at http://www.agyle-programme.com



"AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business" is a new network for young

leaders from Germany, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Ghana. This programme is being

launched by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany -

Land of Ideas on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation

and Development (BMZ). It is open to young leaders under the age of 40 from the

fields of business, politics, media or international cooperation. The

overarching goal of AGYLE is to facilitate cross-border economic cooperation and

the development of new business models. With this year's motto "Crisis as a

Chance - Young Leaders Prototyping the Future", participants will highlight

their experiences and how they deal with crises in their everyday work.

Applications may be submitted online at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 15

August 2021. In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter of recommendation

and a CV, participants must also submit a short personal video statement.









A jury will select 40 young leaders, 20 from Germany and a total of 20 from

Ethiopia, Ghana and Rwanda. The participants will be invited to a digital week

in October 2021, which will focus on interdisciplinary exchange and networking,

professional motivation and cross-border cooperation. At the heart of the

programme is a virtual design thinking lab, in which mixed teams develop and

refine selected ideas and business models. The jury will award a prize at the

final event for the most innovative and promising idea. The week will be rounded

off by virtual panels, keynote speeches, bar camps, and social and cultural

activities. In addition, all participants will be introduced to an exclusive

digital business network.



About AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business



AGYLE is a programme of the German Agency for Business and Economic Development

(AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas. AWE is funded by the German Federal Ministry

for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by GIZ and DEG. For

more information, please visit:



German Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE)

(https://wirtschaft-entwicklung.de/en/)



Germany - Land of Ideas (https://land-der-ideen.de/en)



Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (bmz.de)

(https://www.bmz.de/en)



Contact:



Press Contact AGYLE

Germany - Land of ideas

Stefan Volovinis

Tel.: 030/206459-160

mailto:press@agyle-programme.com

http://www.agyle-programme.com



