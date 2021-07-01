Are you AGYLE, Ghana Looking for young leaders for new African German Leadership Programme
Berlin (ots) - African German young leaders programme launched/ fostering
cross-border economic cooperation and the development of new business ideas /
Application deadline 15 August at http://www.agyle-programme.com
"AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business" is a new network for young
leaders from Germany, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Ghana. This programme is being
launched by the Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE) and Germany -
Land of Ideas on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation
and Development (BMZ). It is open to young leaders under the age of 40 from the
fields of business, politics, media or international cooperation. The
overarching goal of AGYLE is to facilitate cross-border economic cooperation and
the development of new business models. With this year's motto "Crisis as a
Chance - Young Leaders Prototyping the Future", participants will highlight
their experiences and how they deal with crises in their everyday work.
Applications may be submitted online at http://www.agyle-programme.com until 15
August 2021. In addition to a letter of motivation, a letter of recommendation
and a CV, participants must also submit a short personal video statement.
Programme and Business Network
A jury will select 40 young leaders, 20 from Germany and a total of 20 from
Ghana, Ethiopia and Rwanda. The participants will be invited to a digital week
in October 2021, which will focus on interdisciplinary exchange and networking,
professional motivation and cross-border cooperation. At the heart of the
programme is a virtual design thinking lab, in which mixed teams develop and
refine selected ideas and business models. The jury will award a prize at the
final event for the most innovative and promising idea. The week will be rounded
off by virtual panels, keynote speeches, bar camps, and social and cultural
activities. In addition, all participants will be introduced to an exclusive
digital business network.
About AGYLE - African German Young Leaders in Business
AGYLE is a programme of the German Agency for Business and Economic Development
(AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas. AWE is funded by the German Federal Ministry
for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by GIZ and DEG. For
more information, please visit:
German Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE)
(https://wirtschaft-entwicklung.de/en/)
Germany - Land of Ideas (https://land-der-ideen.de/en)
Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (bmz.de)
(https://www.bmz.de/en)
Contact:
Press Contact AGYLE
Germany - Land of ideas
Stefan Volovinis
Tel.: 030/206459-160
mailto:press@agyle-programme.com
http://www.agyle-programme.com
