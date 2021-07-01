Reverse Mortgage Funding Approved to Originate in Hawaii

This milestone expansion allows RMF to offer reverse mortgage products to customers in all 50 statesBLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust (RMIT), the parent company of Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), …

Hawaii is a brick-and-mortar state that requires an in-state presence in order to be approved for a mortgage license. The Hawaii license enables RMF to offer an array of products, including Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) loans and RMF's proprietary reverse mortgage product, Equity Elite®. Additionally, RMF's wholesale and correspondent lending businesses can purchase loans in the state.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust (RMIT), the parent company of Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (RMF), today announced its final approval to operate in the state of Hawaii. With approval to operate in Hawaii, RMF is now serving customers in all 50 states.

"Expansion into Hawaii is a milestone. We can now do business in all 50 states, helping more seniors live comfortably and confidently in the homes they love," said David Peskin, President of Reverse Mortgage Funding. "Hawaii is an especially attractive state for retirees. With 19% of the population age 65 or older and an average home value of over $600,000, many homeowners may consider a reverse mortgage to meet their retirement planning needs."

Percy Ihara (NMLS #582944), Reverse Mortgage Specialist at RMF, is a seasoned reverse mortgage loan officer dedicated to working with seniors and their families. With nearly 20 years of experience in the Hawaii reverse mortgage market, Ihara has long been a leading advocate for seniors to age in place. He has been publisher and editor of Generations Magazine since 2010 and is also host of Generations Radio Podcasts, a weekly series on aging and senior issues.

"I pride myself on using my extensive mortgage experience to help people understand and use reverse mortgages in retirement planning," said Ihara. "I'm well-versed in the needs of aging individuals as well as the financial issues they face. I look forward to continuing to help older homeowners have a financially secure future and enjoy the retirement they deserve."

About Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Established in 2012, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC (NMLS ID #1019941) is one of the nation's largest GNMA issuers of reverse mortgages and a recognized industry thought leader. RMF focuses on originating, acquiring, investing in, and managing reverse mortgage loans and securities backed by reverse mortgage loans. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with corporate offices in New York and California and field offices throughout the U.S. RMF is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (RMIT), a specialty finance company in the reverse mortgage sector. In 2020, RMIT became part of the Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm and an innovator in non-agency mortgages, helping grow the industry into the success it is today. This relationship will afford RMF the unique ability to develop new product lines and create strategic partnerships within the Starwood family of companies.