EY Announces Carlos de Solo of CareMax, Inc. as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Florida Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Carlos de Solo, CEO of CareMax, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMAX), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Florida Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

De Solo was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 5, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“It is a true honor to be nominated for the Entrepreneur of the Year award during a significant period of growth and expansion for CareMax,” de Solo said. “This is not just a recognition of me personally, but also an acknowledgment and appreciation of the CareMax team. They are responsible for the positive direction CareMax is headed as we work to bring our whole person healthcare approach to seniors nationwide.”

CareMax is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. CareMax currently operates 36 medical centers across South Florida with over 62,000 patients. De Solo founded CareMax in 2011, when he was just 33 years old, with $200,000 – the company is now valued at approximately $1 billion. His dedication to changing the way seniors are treated in South Florida has transformed thousands of lives.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November 2021 at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2022.

