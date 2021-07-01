Asensus Surgical to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, announced today that Anthony Fernando, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The virtual presentation is scheduled to take place at 8:30 am Eastern Time, Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.