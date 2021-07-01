Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 28, 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for July 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review second quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

