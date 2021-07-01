checkAd

Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 12:55  |  22   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for July 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review second quarter 2021 results. The call will be webcast over the internet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005007/en/

Ryder is a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions.(Photo: Business Wire)

Ryder is a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions.(Photo: Business Wire)

What:

Ryder System, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

 

 

Who:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and

 

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez

 

 

When:

Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

 

How:

Live webcast:

 

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1413553&tp_key=7c ...

 

upon completion of registration page

 

 

 

Call toll-free: 888-352-6803

 

Outside U.S. call: 323-701-0225

 

Audio Passcode: Ryder

 

Conference Leader: Bob Brunn

 

 

Replay:

Dial 888-203-1112 (Outside U.S. call 719-457-0820) and enter replay passcode 1420126. Then view the presentation by visiting the Investors area of Ryder’s website at http://investors.ryder.com. A podcast of the call will also be available online within 24 hours after the end of the call.

The full calendar of future earnings release dates and investor events is available on Ryder’s investor website at http://investors.ryder.com.

About Ryder

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and last mile delivery services, to some world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com.

ryder-financial

ryder-usa

Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 28, 2021 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today provided details regarding its conference call scheduled for July 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Ryder Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Management by Food Logistics Magazine
16.06.21
Real-Time Visibility Technology RyderShareTM Named a Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive
10.06.21
Ryder Named Leader in the 2021 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America’ Report
02.06.21
Ryder Named One of America’s Best Employers For Diversity in 2021 by Forbes