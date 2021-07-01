checkAd

Accenture to Acquire Ethica Consulting Group, Expanding SAP Capabilities for Companies in Italy

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Ethica Consulting Group, a group of technology companies based in Italy that provides advanced software and professional services. The acquisition will strengthen Accenture’s capabilities in delivering digital transformation for clients and enabling them to develop innovative products and services using SAP cloud-based solutions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Ethica Consulting Group to become part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ethica Consulting Group to become part of Accenture (Graphic: Business Wire)

With headquarters in Treviso and several offices across Italy, Ethica Consulting Group is organized into three affiliate companies — ICM.S, Altevie Technologies and Espedia — each specialized in specific areas of SAP technology and recognized as an SAP Platinum Partner. Ethica Consulting Group helps companies reinvent their business processes by defining and implementing solutions using SAP technologies and has expertise in several industries including manufacturing, services and retail. Adopting these technologies can help companies increase operational efficiencies and provide a better customer experience.

“Bringing in Ethica’s talent and resources will allow us to further scale our SAP capabilities in Italy and help companies use technology to become more agile and productive,” said Alessandro Marin, Accenture Technology lead for Italy, Central Europe and Greece. “Ethica’s significant skills and experience complements our own technical and industry expertise and will be invaluable to our clients in Italy as they evolve and fully leverage the potential of cloud to become intelligent enterprises.”

“We continue to invest in Italy as a hub of innovation excellence, strengthening our ability to help companies accelerate their transformation journey. Ethica’s professionals will join a team where they can continue to unleash their ingenuity and talents and help shape the future of our clients’ businesses,” said Fabio Benasso, country managing director for Accenture Italy, Central Europe and Greece.

“We are seeing growing demand from companies for end-to-end technology solutions that scale innovation, support digital transformation and enable them to stay competitive,” said Ilio Sanguin, president and founder of Ethica Consulting Group. “Joining Accenture allows Ethica to combine its value and experience in SAP solutions for the Italian market with Accenture’s global capabilities and network. This will provide our people with opportunities for professional growth as well as the ability to deliver a wider range of services and skills to help clients realize the full value of their SAP investments.”

