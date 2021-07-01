MJ Harvest (MJHI) Chief Executive Officer to Attend Grand Opening of South Dakota's First Medical Cannabis Dispensary

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that Chief Executive Patrick Bilton has been invited as a dignitary to attend the grand opening of the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary at the …

On November 3, 2020, eligible voters in South Dakota overwhelmingly approved medical cannabis in the state of South Dakota with over 70 percent of eligible voters in favor of Measure 26. South Dakota's Measure 26 legalized medical marijuana for adults with qualifying conditions. The proposed law defined qualifying conditions as a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis; or any other medical condition or its treatment added by the department. The tribe recently began accepting applications from medical marijuana patients who were referred by a physician.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that Chief Executive Patrick Bilton has been invited as a dignitary to attend the grand opening of the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary at the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe ("FSST") Reservation in Flandreau, South Dakota on July 1, 2021.

Most of the state will not have medical cannabis until 2022. However, the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary will be cutting the ribbon at its grand opening on July 1, 2021. Anyone with a referral from a licensed physician will be able to obtain a medical marijuana card at the dispensary beginning Thursday, July 1, 2021 to purchase medical marijuana. With no competition expected in the state until 2022, the demand for medical cannabis at the Native Nations Dispensary will be high when the doors open. South Dakota is now the 37th state to approve medical cannabis.

MJHI's affiliation with the tribe has been cultivated through PPK Investment Group Inc ("PPK"). PPK entered into a comprehensive joint venture cannabis agreement in May with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by FSST. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.

According to state records in South Dakota, the tribe has plans for cannabis well beyond its 5000-acre reservation in Moody County which is about 45 minutes from Sioux Falls. Although the tribe has been low key on their plans to date, state records show FSST spent $5 million in March to acquire a 19,500-square-foot building at the intersection of 41st Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls. For those native South Dakotans familiar with the Sioux Falls business landscape, 41st Street and Louis Avenue is known as one of the busiest business districts in all of Sioux Falls. This dispensary location offers a prime outlet for the Native Nations Brand and more importantly, the dispensary business model may become a model for other tribes that are seeking economic prosperity for their members.