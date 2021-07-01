checkAd

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Permasteelisa España from Permasteelisa Group as an add-on for the Donges Group

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Permasteelisa España from Permasteelisa Group as an add-on for the Donges Group

01.07.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Permasteelisa España from Permasteelisa Group as an add-on for the Donges Group

  • Leading supplier of facade cladding solutions on the Iberian Peninsula
  • Add-on investment for the Donges Group
  • Target company with revenues of approx. EUR 22 million

Munich/Madrid, 1 July 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Permasteelisa España from Permasteelisa Group. The add-on investment strengthens the existing portfolio company Donges Group in the Engineering & Technology segment. The company now operates under the name Permasteelisa España Donges Group S.A.

The company employs around 80 people in Spain and Portugal and generated revenues of approx. EUR 22 million in 2020. With its expertise in the manufacture and installation of building facades, it perfectly complements the product portfolio of the Donges Group. With this add-on, the Donges Group grows to total revenues of approx. EUR 500 million and strengthens its presence on the European market.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

