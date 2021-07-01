checkAd

Halliburton Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2021

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”). The redemption date for the Notes is August 15, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $500 million. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Halliburton undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

