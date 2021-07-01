checkAd

Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, announced today that Jene Elzie has been elected to the Zeta Board of Directors as a Class I director, increasing the size of the Board to six directors. Ms. Elzie will support the next phase of Zeta’s growth and its commitment to helping enterprises thrive in a rapidly changing digital ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005232/en/

Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 25 years of experience developing and implementing growth strategies in the marketing, sports and entertainment industries, Ms. Elzie is currently chief growth officer at Athletes First (A1) Partners Agency, a role she has held since 2018. Prior to A1, she served as Vice President of International Marketing for the NBA, where she oversaw the league’s marketing endeavors outside of the US, as well as Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Europe, Middle East & Africa. Ms. Elzie has also served roles at NBC Universal/Comcast (2007-2013) and The Tennis Channel (2003-2007), and is currently on the boards of directors at Varsity Brands and the Public Radio Exchange.

“Jene Elzie is a highly-respected leader with a deep understanding of marketing and has proven success creating unmatched customer experiences. We are honored to welcome her to Zeta’s Board of Directors as we continue to scale growth,” said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. “I look forward to partnering with her for her expert perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all of Zeta’s shareholders, including our investors and employees. We are very excited she chose Zeta.”

Ms. Elzie stated, “Zeta is in the right position at the right time as our world continues to digitally transform, and to be the trusted marketing technology partner for global companies is an enormous opportunity. Just as importantly, Zeta’s culture is open and collaborative, and I look forward to working with David and the Zeta leadership in this next phase of the company’s growth.”

About Zeta

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Zeta Global Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jene Elzie to Join Zeta’s Board of Directors Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, announced today that Jene Elzie has been elected to the Zeta Board of Directors as a Class I director, increasing the size of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Study Reveals Zeta Delivers More Effective Acquisition Campaigns
24.06.21
Zeta and Dun & Bradstreet Join Forces to Launch the Industry’s First Combined Consumer and Business Data Cloud for “Business-to-Person” Marketing
24.06.21
Dun & Bradstreet and Zeta Join Forces to Launch the Industry’s First Combined Consumer and Business Data Cloud for “Business-to-Person” Marketing