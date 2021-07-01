NETSTREIT Corp. Provides Update on Second Quarter Business Activities

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today provided an update on the Company’s second quarter business activities. The Company also announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the close of market trading. A conference call will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights