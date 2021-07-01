checkAd

NETSTREIT Corp. Provides Update on Second Quarter Business Activities

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the “Company”), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, today provided an update on the Company’s second quarter business activities. The Company also announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after the close of market trading. A conference call will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Portfolio Construction:

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2021 Portfolio Activity:

  • For the second quarter, the Company had total net investment activity of $107.7 million, which includes acquisitions and development of $120.7 million, net of dispositions of $13.0 million
  • The Company completed $116.7 million of acquisitions at an initial cash capitalization rate, including acquisition costs, of 6.5%. Acquisitions completed during the quarter had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.7 years, with 72.8% of the properties occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 20.5% occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles1
  • The Company provided $4.0 million of development funding in the second quarter, including funding to support two new developments for tenants with investment grade profiles, with estimated total project costs of $6.0 million
  • The Company completed six dispositions for $13.0 million in total contractual sales proceeds, which equated to a 6.7% cash capitalization rate
  • Year-to-date, the Company had total net investment activity of $197.2 million, which includes acquisitions of $205.0 million, $5.3 million of development funding, and $13.0 million of dispositions

Quarter End Portfolio Position:

  • As of June 30, 2021, the NETSTREIT portfolio was comprised of 267 leases for 59 total tenants, contributing $55.3 million of annualized base rent2, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 9.9 years, of which 69.9% were occupied by investment grade rated tenants and 13.5% were occupied by tenants with investment grade profiles
  • Included in the quarter end portfolio are three development projects that have projected costs of up to $10.4 million, of which $5.3 million has been funded
  • The Company decreased its casual dining exposure by exiting two assets, bringing casual dining down to 1.2% of the portfolio
  • The Company continues to have no exposure to any theater, health club, or early childhood education tenants

Operating Activity:

