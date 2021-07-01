checkAd

Seres Therapeutics, Nestlé Health Science Announce SER-109 Co-Commercialization License Agreement

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Nestlé Health Science to jointly commercialize SER-109, Seres’ investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), in the United States (U.S.) and Canada. If approved, SER-109 would become the first-ever FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nestlé Health Science will utilize its global pharmaceutical business Aimmune Therapeutics and will assume the role of lead commercialization party. Seres will receive license payments of $175 million up front, and an additional $125 million upon FDA approval of SER-109. The agreement also includes sales target milestones which, if achieved, could total up to $225 million. Seres will be responsible for development and pre-commercialization costs in the U.S. Upon commercialization, Seres will be entitled to an amount equal to 50% of the commercial profits.

The agreement to co-commercialize SER-109 in the U.S. and Canada represents the expansion of an existing strategic collaboration between the companies. Nestlé Health Science already has commercial rights to Seres’ investigational treatments for CDI and inflammatory bowel disease outside of the U.S. and Canada, and with this expansion, Nestlé Health Science becomes Seres’ global collaborator in SER-109.

A leading cause of hospital-acquired infections in the U.S., CDI is associated with debilitating diarrhea and claims the lives of more than 20,000 Americans each year. SER-109 is comprised of purified Firmicutes spores, based on their modulatory role in the life cycle of C. difficile and disease pathogenesis. The bacterial consortium in SER-109 rapidly repopulates the microbiome in the gut to produce compositional and functional changes that are critical to a sustained clinical response.

“Nestlé Health Science has been a terrific collaborator in our quest to develop a new treatment option for patients suffering from recurrent C. difficile infection, and their support over the past few years has been critical in advancing SER-109 to address this unmet need,” Seres Therapeutics CEO, Eric Shaff, said. "We conducted a competitive process to select a collaborator for SER-109. As we prepare for potential approval and commercialization, we are eager to embark side-by-side on our next phase with a company that believes as fervently as we do in the potential of this transformative approach to reduce the recurrence of CDI.”

