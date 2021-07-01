checkAd

Green Thumb Industries Closes on Acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals; Enters Virginia Cannabis Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

  • Acquisition includes open and operating production facility and one retail location
  • Transaction expands Company into the first adult-use cannabis market in the Southeastern U.S.
  • Increases national presence to 13 states; 59 retail locations nationwide

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, announced it has closed on its acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC (“Dharma”), previously announced on May 3, 2021. As one of only five licenses in the Virginia medical cannabis market, Dharma is licensed to grow, process and retail cannabis directly to patients.

“In a limited-license market with a population of nearly 8.5 million people, this transaction is a major win for our shareholders, and we are ready to welcome Dharma officially to the Green Thumb team,” said Green Thumb Chief Executive Officer and Founder Ben Kovler. “Expanding into the first state to pass adult use cannabis in the Southeastern U.S. is an important milestone for Green Thumb and we are excited for the future.”

The acquisition includes an existing production facility and retail dispensary located in Abingdon, Virginia. Green Thumb will also maintain the opportunity to open up to five additional retail locations in the Commonwealth.

Virginia became the first Southeastern state in the United States to legalize adult-use cannabis after the Virginia General Assembly approved legislation on April 7, 2021. The law went into effect on July 1, 2021 with adult-use sales expected to commence in January 2024. With a population of nearly 8.5 million, Virginia is expected to generate over $1.5 billion in legal cannabis sales.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 15 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 110 retail locations and operations across 13 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 2,700 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
   
Jennifer Dooley Grace Bondy
Chief Strategy Officer Manager, Corporate Communications
InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com gbondy@gtigrows.com
310-622-8257 517-672-8001

Source: Green Thumb Industries





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Thumb Industries Closes on Acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals; Enters Virginia Cannabis Market Acquisition includes open and operating production facility and one retail locationTransaction expands Company into the first adult-use cannabis market in the Southeastern U.S.Increases national presence to 13 states; 59 retail locations nationwide …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus