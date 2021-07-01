checkAd

NGM Amends Collaboration with Merck to Focus Primarily on Advancing Novel Medicines for Retinal and Cardiovascular and Metabolic (CVM) Diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

  • Merck and NGM will continue their research, discovery and development collaboration with a narrower scope, focused primarily on retinal and cardiovascular and metabolic (CVM) targets of interest to Merck
  • Merck will continue to advance MK-3655, an FGFR1c/KLB agonistic antibody, currently in an ongoing global Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis
  • Merck retains its option to license NGM621, an anti-complement C3 antibody, currently in an NGM-led Phase 2 clinical study (CATALINA) in patients with geographic atrophy
  • NGM gains worldwide rights to its disclosed oncology portfolio, including NGM120 (anti-GFRAL), NGM707 (anti-ILT2/ILT4) and NGM438 (anti-LAIR1), as well as all undisclosed preclinical and research assets falling outside of the amended collaboration’s narrower scope
  • Merck will provide approximately $120 million in R&D collaboration funding to NGM through March 2024

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) today announced that the company has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, to extend their ongoing collaboration through March 2024 but with a narrower scope. NGM disclosed in March 2021 that NGM and Merck were negotiating modifications to certain terms of the agreement to better address their respective evolving priorities. Going forward, the collaboration will focus primarily on the development of novel medicines for unmet patient needs in retinal and CVM diseases, including heart failure. Merck retains an option to license those programs being advanced under the amended collaboration. NGM gains worldwide rights to its disclosed oncology portfolio, as well as all preclinical, and current and future research, assets falling outside of the amended collaboration’s narrower scope, subject to a low single digit net sales royalty to Merck.

“We are pleased to continue to collaborate with Merck to address retinal and CVM diseases that represent significant unmet needs, while moving forward with greater independence and flexibility to advance our broader portfolio of assets,” said Dr. David J. Woodhouse, Chief Executive Officer at NGM. “We now have a portfolio of four disclosed wholly owned programs as well as multiple undisclosed preclinical and research programs, which puts us in a fundamentally different position. Moreover, our in-house discovery engine can now work on programs solely for NGM’s benefit outside of Merck’s targeted areas. Bolstered by a strong balance sheet with runway expected to take us into the first half of 2024, we are well-positioned to advance multiple value-driving opportunities for stockholders.”

