Hungary’s Magyar Telekom Selects Amdocs to Modernize its Business Support Systems

As part of Magyar Telekom’s Future of Billing program, Amdocs will streamline and digitize its IT systems, establishing a fully converged postpaid business

ST. LOUIS, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been chosen by Magyar Telekom, Hungary’s leading telecommunications service provider, to support its Future of Billing program by migrating the company’s mobile postpaid business onto the Amdocs’ modernized platform, providing Magyar Telekom with a fully convergent postpaid business. As part of the deal, Amdocs will empower Magyar Telekom by streamlining and digitizing its IT systems, strengthening its position as a flexible and agile communications provider in the Hungarian market.

Tibor Domokos, billing and revenue management tribe lead at Magyar Telekom, said: “Our aim at Magyar Telekom is to provide our customers the best experiences and offerings. As part of the Future of Billing initiative, we intend to maximize the customer experience by delivering a convenient, accurate and easy-to-understand end-to-end billing system, including payments and post-billing modules. We have begun the Future of Billing project in order to enhance our competitivity and boost our digitalization by simplifying the IT landscape and consolidating billing processes. Amdocs has a successful track record in delivering such transformational projects and has been our trusted IT partner for years. We look forward to working with them on this journey.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs, said that: “An industry-wide transformation is underway as service providers gain business agility and IT velocity as the pace of modernization accelerates. Magyar Telekom is seizing this moment to consolidate its systems and provide a leading and truly agile offering to its customers. With the selection of Amdocs for its strategic Future of Billing program, we look forward to deepening our partnership with Magyar Telekom to modernize, digitize and automate its business.” 

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

