Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends Baudax Bio Shareholders Vote “For” the Proposed Additional Authorized Shares at Upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders

MALVERN, Pa., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that Glass Lewis & Co., a leading proxy advisory firm, has recommended that Baudax Bio shareholders vote “FOR” Item 1 set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021 in connection with its Special Meeting, which seeks to amend Baudax Bio’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares. The Special Meeting will be held on July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.

Glass Lewis is widely recognized as one of the leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firms, and its recommendations are relied upon by thousands of major institutional investment firms, mutual funds and other fiduciaries throughout the United States.

“The support from Glass Lewis, combined with the positive recommendation from Institutional Shareholder Services, to vote in favor of the additional authorized shares conveys alignment across two leading independent advisory firms,” said Gerri Henwood, President and CEO of Baudax Bio. “We feel that through these recommendations both independent advisory firms recognize the importance of increasing the number of authorized shares and what it means for the Company’s ability achieve its goals and diversify its shareholder base.”

Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. are independent proxy advisory firms and do not have any business relationship with Baudax Bio. Baudax Bio did not engage or compensate either firm for its analysis or recommendations.

Baudax shareholders are urged to vote as Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. recommend by voting “FOR” the proposed increase in authorized shares and the adjournment of the Special Meeting of shareholders. Shareholders with questions may call Okapi Partners LLC at (855) 208-8902 or by email at info@okapipartners.com.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote no matter how many shares you own. You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible. Please submit your vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Shareholders needing assistance voting or have questions may contact Baudax Bio’s proxy solicitation firm, Okapi Partners, at info@okapipartners.com or (855) 208-8902.

