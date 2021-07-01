EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces New Category III CPT Code for DEXYCU Intraocular Suspension, Approved by the American Medical Association
WATERTOWN, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve
the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel accepted the addition of a new
Category III CPT code, 0X78T for the administration of a drug into the posterior chamber of the anterior segment of the eye, effective January 1, 2022, providing an opportunity for a reimbursement
pathway for the administration of DEXYCU.
“We are pleased by the AMA’s approval of this new Category III code, which we believe will provide physicians with an opportunity for a reimbursement pathway for intraocular procedures, including DEXYCU,” said Scott Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “DEXYCU is the first and only FDA-approved, single dose, sustained-release, intracameral steroid for the treatment of postoperative inflammation. We believe the new code is an important step toward increased adoption of DEXYCU.”
Category III CPT codes are temporary codes for emerging technologies, services and procedures intended to be used for specific data collection or documentation. Inclusion or exclusion of a
procedure or service does not imply any health insurance coverage or reimbursement policy.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EYPT) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary Durasert technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. The Company has two commercial products: YUTIQ, for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
