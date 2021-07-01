EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces New Category III CPT Code for DEXYCU Intraocular Suspension, Approved by the American Medical Association

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, announced today that the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) Editorial Panel accepted the addition of a new Category III CPT code, 0X78T for the administration of a drug into the posterior chamber of the anterior segment of the eye, effective January 1, 2022, providing an opportunity for a reimbursement pathway for the administration of DEXYCU.



“We are pleased by the AMA’s approval of this new Category III code, which we believe will provide physicians with an opportunity for a reimbursement pathway for intraocular procedures, including DEXYCU,” said Scott Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “DEXYCU is the first and only FDA-approved, single dose, sustained-release, intracameral steroid for the treatment of postoperative inflammation. We believe the new code is an important step toward increased adoption of DEXYCU.”