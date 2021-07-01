DSP Group and Alango Announce Availability of the Extended Voice Communication Package on the DBMD7 Processor

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Alango Technologies, a leading developer and licensor of front-end voice enhancement technologies, today announced the availability of Alango’s Extended Voice Communication Package (eVCP) on DSP Group’s DBMD7 SmartVoice processor. The combination allows providers of high-performance voice conferencing systems to quickly develop solutions for a rapidly evolving unified communications market that demands the best in voice clarity and system flexibility.

Alango’s eVCP was developed to enable hands-free voice communication in distributed-microphone and multi-zone voice communication systems. Typical applications include automotive cabins and conference room systems, where preservation of a single voice, or of all voices, may be desired at different times. For each transmit line, eVCP applies echo cancellation, optional dual or multi-microphone beamforming, noise reduction, equalization, and gain/signal level adjustment. The signals are combined in eVCP’s intelligent mixer block based on the respective background noise, signal quality, and voice activity in multiple frequency bands of each signal—resulting in a clean, noise-free, echo-free signal with the desired voices enhanced.

The DBMD7 processor is part of DSP Group’s SmartVoice family of audio and voice signal processing and edge AI solutions for applications ranging from conferencing systems to low-power edge devices. Features of the SmartVoice processors include scalability, low power, cost effectiveness, and the ability to enable best-in-class voice-call performance in power-sensitive applications. The DBMD7 is a high performance full-feature conferencing solution that supports up to eight microphones. “Alango’s technologies allow our customers to leverage the full potential of the DBMD7 to bring high-end voice communication capabilities to speakerphones and other multi-zone voice communication systems—and get those products to market quickly,” said Ran Klier, Chief Product Officer at DSP Group. “This is especially important in today’s market where end users have high performance expectations for intelligibility across all their voice and unified communications tools.”