New world, new risks Beazley research highlights business resilience to key risk areas

Supply chain, regulatory and business interruption risk felt most acutely but confidence is high in ability to manage pandemic and cyber risk.

London, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has launched the first in a series of reports that will provide a benchmark for business resilience to and appetite for risk post pandemic. The report also assesses the extent to which insurance is providing the safety net and support organisations need.

Beazley’s Risk & Resilience series is based on a survey of 1,000 senior executives in the US and UK across 10 industry sectors plus additional insight from in-depth interviews with a panel of seasoned risk and insurance industry experts.

The first report: ‘New world, new risks: How are businesses’ attitudes to risk and resilience changing?’ is published today. It delves into executives’ sentiments towards four key risk areas: technology, business, environmental and political & economic.

With Covid-19 having become the biggest catalyst of operational and strategic change in a generation, the report also examines how this health crisis has impacted leaders’ sense of resilience and ability to manage risk now and in the future.

New world, new risk: report highlights

  • According to the research, 85% of leaders consider the current business environment to be moderate to high risk. It is technology and business-related risks that worry them most, however they believe them the easiest to manage.
  • While 37% rank technology as the highest category of risk currently affecting their organisation, this is followed by business (33%), political & economic (18%) and environmental (12%).
  • Cyber is the technology risk highest on leaders’ lists of concerns however they also feel relatively well prepared to handle it, with 44% feeling ‘very prepared’ to manage their cyber risk.
  • Like cyber, pandemic is seen as high risk yet respondents also feel well prepared to manage it. This sits within the ‘environmental’ category, which is the lowest ranked risk overall. This does not necessarily mean leaders do not worry about environmental risk but they may consider it less pressing or harder to directly influence than other risk categories.

Resilient mindsets

