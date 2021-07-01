checkAd

Sandeep Sakharkar of XPO Logistics Named to Constellation Research’s Business Transformation 150

GREENWICH, Conn., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced that Sandeep Sakharkar, its senior vice president – logistics technology, has been inducted into Constellation Research’s Business Transformation 150 for 2022. The elite list recognizes top global executives from different industries leading business transformation efforts in their organizations.

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We’d like to congratulate Sandeep on this enormous honor. It’s no surprise that his peers – and executives in other industries – recognize his game-changing transformational ability. He has a stellar track record of leading teams to deliver new innovations that drive growth.”

Sakharkar will become chief information officer of GXO, the intended spin-off of XPO’s logistics segment, when the separation is complete. He will lead GXO’s global technology development. He has more than 20 years of executive experience, including roles as global vice president – core retail and infrastructure with Foot Locker, Inc., and EMEA director of digital technology with Johnson & Johnson.

“Forward-thinking organizations recognize that BT150 winners are some of the most sought- after and battle-tested executives in the market,” said R “Ray” Wang, founder and CEO, Constellation Research. “The pandemic created tremendous opportunities for technology and business leaders to kick off and turbocharge their transformation projects.”

Nominations were made by peers, influencers, technology vendors and analysts from various industries.

About XPO Logistics and GXO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world, with two business segments: transportation and logistics. The company helps more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently, using a network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries and approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn. USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

