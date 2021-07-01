checkAd

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

OLNEY, Md., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website.  Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary.  Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until August 5, 2021. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10157804 to access.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton JacksonSandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Category: Webcast

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
  Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
  Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
  1-800-399-5919
  Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com 
    PMantua@sandyspringbank.com 
     
  Website: www.sandyspringbank.com  
  Media Contact:
  Jen Schell, Vice President
  301-570-8331
  jschell@sandyspringbank.com 


        
                 

        





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 22, 2021 OLNEY, Md., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus