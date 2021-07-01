Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 22, 2021

OLNEY, Md., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SASR) will announce its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss results and answer questions. The conference call will be webcast live through the Sandy Spring Bank website. Those who wish to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-866-235-9910; a password is not necessary. Those who wish to listen to the call should go to the Investor Relations page of www.sandyspringbank.com and log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website until August 5, 2021. A telephone voice replay will also be available during that same time period at 1-877-344-7529. Please use conference number 10157804 to access.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact: Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or

Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer

1-800-399-5919

Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com PMantua@sandyspringbank.com Website: www.sandyspringbank.com Media Contact: Jen Schell, Vice President 301-570-8331 jschell@sandyspringbank.com













