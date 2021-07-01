FreightHub, Inc. Launches Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Interface

NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, launched its Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interface.



Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub, said, “With the launch of our EDI interface, we now have the capability to connect with our customers and providers using a robust industry standard for the electronic transfer of data. Our EDI interface makes it easier and more cost-effective for our customers and service providers to do business with us. This capability makes our business processes seamless and allows our operating cycles to be more efficient. We believe that leveraging on our base infrastructure and increasing returns to scale, this interface will further build on our business momentum, expand our customer footprint, and give us yet another edge over our competitors.”