FreightHub, Inc. Launches Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Interface
NEW YORK, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology
platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, launched its Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) interface.
Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Hub, said, “With the launch of our EDI interface, we now have the capability to connect with our customers and providers using a robust industry standard for the electronic transfer of data. Our EDI interface makes it easier and more cost-effective for our customers and service providers to do business with us. This capability makes our business processes seamless and allows our operating cycles to be more efficient. We believe that leveraging on our base infrastructure and increasing returns to scale, this interface will further build on our business momentum, expand our customer footprint, and give us yet another edge over our competitors.”
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
EDI is a system or method for exchanging business documents with trading partners, such as suppliers, customers, carriers, 3PLs, or other supply chain connections. EDI optimizes business processes by replacing manual processes such as mail, fax, and e-mail with electronic exchanges of business transactions between two companies that may use vastly different internal business systems. EDI also meets compliance requirements for retailers and distributors, to ensure every outgoing document has complete data in the correct format. By “mapping” data to meet these requirements, suppliers can easily meet buyer expectations, and create seamless communications.
About FreightHub, Inc.
FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub) makes shipping simple, transparent, and efficient. A transportation logistics platform company, Fr8Hub focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. As an innovative digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management system (TMS) and public API, Fr8Hub uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers that significantly improves matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking.
0 Kommentare