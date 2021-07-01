checkAd

Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Announces Anticipated Legalization of Cannabis and Hemp Crops in Mexico Increases Production of Quality Hemp for its Premium Cigars and Accessories

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.07.2021, 13:08  |  23   |   |   

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartel Blue, Inc. and Cartel, Inc., a Delaware Corporation founded in 1998, announced it will increase its business operations in Mexico for expansion of its product lines.

Cartel Inc. announced expanded product strategies after the Supreme Court of Mexico ruled for decriminalization and legalization of recreational Cannabis and Hemp in Mexico on June 30, 2021. Addressing its expansion strategy, the company previously obtained Trademarks in Mexico which were approved. All the company’s products and processes, including Cartel Accessories, hemp cultivation and approval of its line of hemp-hip-hop-clothing sold under the brand “Cartel Blue”, are a part of this implementation. Cartel Inc. and Cartel Blue, Inc. have secured purchase orders for pre-rolled “Premium Mini Hemp Cigars” for August 1, 2021, delivery under all Mexico Licensing guidelines.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

As the move into Mexico and a planned move into other countries are anticipated, it was determined by Cartel Inc. management to earlier make a name change which aligns with a global branding strategy for its products.

This announcement coincides with an Agreement between Cartel Inc., and Maui Third Wave, Inc of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii to purchase HINA Organic Hemp grown in the rich volcanic soil of the island. This agreement marks a significant date in the history of Cartel Inc., as it will be producing quality Mini Hemp cigars packaged for immediate sales in Hawaii, the Mainland, and through the newly announced chain of Cartel Cigar Lounges in selected hotels and specified venues. Nashville, Tennessee will be home to the very first Cartel Cigar Lounge, which will be owned and operated in a Licensing Agreement between Cartel Inc., and Music City Botanicals, of Nashville. Further information is available through Investor Relations at Cartel Inc.

SAFE HARBOR DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cartel International, Inc. to materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:
Investor Relations
(310) 955-0099
Philip@cartelcigars.com
www.cartelscigars.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfd9575d-16a1-4dab ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53c2377c-7f30-4f91 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a53beb5d-001f-408b ...





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cartel Blue, Inc. Cartel, Inc. Announces Anticipated Legalization of Cannabis and Hemp Crops in Mexico Increases Production of Quality Hemp for its Premium Cigars and Accessories LONG BEACH, Calif., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cartel Blue, Inc. and Cartel, Inc., a Delaware Corporation founded in 1998, announced it will increase its business operations in Mexico for expansion of its product lines. Cartel Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Monument Announces Covid-19 National Recovery Plan in Malaysia
SJI Congratulates Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind for Winning New Jersey Wind Farm Application that ...
Raycom Sports Launches Origin Sports Network on The Roku Channel in Canada and XUMO in the United ...
Micron to Sell Lehi, Utah, Fab to Texas Instruments
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th
Maxim Power Corp. Announces Milner 2 CCGT Project EPC Contract and Financing Arrangements
Abaxx Provides Q2 Business Milestone and Regulatory Application Update in Preparation for Launch of ...
Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2021
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus