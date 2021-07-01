HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices
- (PLX AI) – HMS Networks acquires a majority of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices.
- HMS Networks acquired 60% of all shares in Owasys
- Owasys is a wireless communication company designing and manufacturing products for utility vehicles and industrial machines
- Owasys is expected to have Net Sales of EUR 5.5 million and EBIT of 1.4 million in 2021
