HMS Networks Buys 60% of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices

Autor: PLX AI
01.07.2021, 13:02   

  • (PLX AI) – HMS Networks acquires a majority of Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices.
  • HMS Networks acquired 60% of all shares in Owasys
  • Owasys is a wireless communication company designing and manufacturing products for utility vehicles and industrial machines
  • Owasys is expected to have Net Sales of EUR 5.5 million and EBIT of 1.4 million in 2021
