checkAd

Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.07.2021, 13:15  |  34   |   |   

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced final results from its phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer testing the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with sorafenib for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular cancer. In 21 evaluable patients, the disease control rate was 76% in a patient population with poor prognosis and limited exposure to study treatments. The objective response rate for the intent-to-treat population was 9.5%. In patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields treatment, the disease control rate was 91% with an objective response rate of 18%. The final HEPANOVA results will be presented at the virtual ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer on July 1.

The HEPANOVA trial enrolled 27 patients with unresectable hepatocellular cancer. Fourteen of the 27 patients, or 52%, had a Child-Turcotte-Pugh (CTP) score of 7 or 8, representing significant liver dysfunction. Six patients, or 22% of the study population, survived less than 12 weeks. The median sorafenib treatment duration was only nine weeks, a much shorter treatment duration than the referenced historical controls1. The median treatment duration of TTFields was 10 weeks.

“We are very encouraged by the HEPANOVA results, especially in light of the poor prognosis of the study population and low treatment exposure,” said Dr. Uri Weinberg, Novocure’s Chief Science Officer. “We intend to initiate a randomized controlled trial as soon as possible and are working with key opinion leaders to finalize a protocol incorporating the evolving treatment landscape in advanced liver cancer. We are particularly interested in the potential to use TTFields together with immunotherapy in this aggressive disease given in vivo data which suggest that using TTFields together with anti-PD-1 therapy results in increased tumor response versus either therapy alone.”

The objective response rate reached 9.5% in the 21 evaluable patients, more than double the historical controls. The disease control rate was 76%, a much higher rate than the historical controls of 43% to 52%. For the 11 patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields therapy, the objective response rate was 18%. The disease control rate for patients who completed at least 12 weeks of TTFields therapy was 91%. The objective response rate is defined as the percentage of patients who achieved complete or partial response. The disease control rate includes the percentage of responders plus the patients who achieved stable disease. In the intent-to-treat population, median progression free survival was 5.8 months and median time-to-progression was 8.9 months, higher than the historical, sorafenib alone control for both endpoints. No increase in the toxicity of sorafenib and no device-related serious adverse events were reported.

Seite 1 von 4
NovoCure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novocure Presents Final Safety and Efficacy Results from its Phase 2 Pilot HEPANOVA Trial in Liver Cancer Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced final results from its phase 2 pilot HEPANOVA trial in liver cancer testing the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with sorafenib for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
CytRx Comments on Orphazyme’s Promising 24-Month Interim Trial Results of Arimoclomol for ...
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Celanese to Acquire ExxonMobil’s Santoprene TPV Elastomers Business
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Alpine Immune Sciences to Collaborate with Merck on Immuno-Oncology Study to Evaluate ALPN-202 in ...
XPeng Inc. Announces Pricing of Global Offering
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Via ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Titel
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Novocure Initiates Usability Study for Flexible Torso Array