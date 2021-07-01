checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2021 / 13:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Weick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EQS Group AG

b) LEI
529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005494165

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares resulting from a capital increase.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.00 EUR 76000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.00 EUR 76000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.eqs.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69391  01.07.2021 



