Netcetera and Entersekt implement FIDO authentication standard for PLUSCARD - A first in Europe

Secure unlimited online credit card payments without a mobile device

Nowadays, it is convenient to make quick and easy online purchases with a credit card. But how do you protect online payments from fraud? There are various methods to prove the identity of buyers. However, most modern methods require a mobile device. For customers who do not have one or who prefer to make payments via computer, there have been few secure alternatives for payment approval. Until now: In a joint project, PLUSCARD, full-service processor for numerous card-issuing institutions across Germany, Netcetera, market leader for digital payment solutions, and Entersekt, specialist in strong customer authentication, launched the first authentication alternative according to the FIDO standard in Europe in June 2021. This promises secure, unlimited credit card payments online without the use of a mobile device.

Every online payment must be authenticated. This means that for each transaction, it must be checked whether the account or card data were entered by the actual cardholder. This authentication procedure has become more complex in the EU due to the introduction of PSD2 and strong customer authentication (SCA). Here, processing via mobile devices guarantees compliance with the stricter requirements with a better payment experience for consumers at the same time.

FIDO is an international authentication standard that offers an alternative for secure, easy and SCA-compliant payments without the use of a mobile device. PLUSCARD, Netcetera and Entersekt have implemented the FIDO standard in their joint solution. Entersekt has integrated the FIDO server into the solution, which is certified by the FIDO Alliance. Authentication is handled via a physical token. Customers receive this token from the bank for use on the computer. The customers register the token via a registration page that has been set up. The token is then linked to the credit card and they can easily authenticate their online transactions.