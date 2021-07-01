Angiosoma, Inc., Soon to Be Globestar Therapeutics Corporation, Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health to the Medical Advisory Board

Srinivasan's medical management experience, leadership positions, and advisory experience will add additional depth to the AngioSoma team.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, …

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health, to the Advisory Board. Kaushik's experience in frontier sciences, the epidemiology of neurological trauma, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the AngioSoma team.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to "help people begin their journeys to health," AngioSoma also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

"We are thrilled to be working with Kaushik Srinivasan," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. "AngioSoma is a company that understands working with the top professionals within their field. This arms the AngioSoma team with the tools we need to help stop the progression of challenging diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis."

Kaushik Srinivasan is an accomplished C-Suite Executive, Consultant, Healthcare Attorney, Medical Real Estate Developer, and Entrepreneur with varied experience in the healthcare industry spanning clinical services, outpatient and ancillary care, medical devices, health law, and commercial real estate.

Throughout his executive career, Kaushik has held leadership positions with increasing responsibility in a variety of healthcare roles. As a CEO in training at Community Health Systems and Quorum Health, he oversaw the operations and growth of several clinical and ancillary departments, introduced new service lines, led the construction of outpatient clinics, and identified opportunities to innovate by partnering with third-party vendors.

As the CEO of Radiant Health, he has led due diligence analyses and business plan developments for Fortune 500 companies, medical schools, and top universities. In addition, he has provided legal and business consulting to various clients pertaining to mergers & acquisitions, medical device commercialization, contract negotiations, financial valuations, and regulatory approval.

Kaushik obtained a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis. He also received a BS in Healthcare Management and Finance, and a BA in Philosophy, Neuroscience, and Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis.